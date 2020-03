BRIEF-Jacquet Metal Service: Group Operations Disrupted Due To Covid-19

March 30 (Reuters) - JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA:

* INFORMATION RELATED TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON JACQUET METAL SERVICE GROUP OPERATIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED TO DIFFERENT DEGREES DEPENDING ON COUNTRY

* IN CHINA (1% OF GROUP SALES), OPERATIONS HAVE RESUMED AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF INTERRUPTION AND ARE GRADUALLY GETTING “BACK TO NORMAL”

* SINCE MID-MARCH 2020, DISTRIBUTION CENTERS IN FRANCE, ITALY AND PORTUGAL (18% OF CONSOLIDATED SALES) HAVE BEEN GRADUALLY SHUT DOWN FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS ISSUED BY LOCAL AUTHORITIES OR DUE TO LOGISTICAL DIFFICULTIES

* SHORT-TIME WORKING ARRANGEMENTS IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA, CURRENTLY AFFECTING AROUND 25% OF TOTAL WORKFORCE

* REDUCTION IN NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE

* REDUCTION OR DEFERRAL OF SUPPLY COMMITMENTS

* AS OF FEB 29, 2020, WITH A DEBT TO EQUITY RATIO (GEARING) OF 45%, AROUND EUR 250 MILLION OF CASH AND SUBSTANTIAL LINES OF GROUP IN A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION TO WEATHER PRESENT SITUATION

* GROUP EXPECTS TO HAVE TO CLOSE OTHER CENTERS OVER COMING DAYS OR WEEKS, NOTABLY IN SPAIN (7% OF SALES) AND NORTH AMERICA (6% OF SALES)