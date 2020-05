BRIEF-Jacquet Metal Service Reports Q1 EBITDA Of 16 Million Euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Jacquet Metal Service SA:

* IT WILL ALSO BE PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.2 PER SHARE

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, NET DEBT AT EUR 132 MILLION VERSUS EUR 175 MILLION AT END OF DEC 2019

* CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REDUCE HIS COMPENSATION BY 25%

* GROUP HAS NOT REQUESTED PAYMENT EXTENSION FOR TAXES AND LEVIES IN FRANCE AND NOT TAKEN OUT ANY LOANS GUARANTEED BY FRENCH STATE

* GROUP IS IN A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION TO WEATHER PRESENT SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)