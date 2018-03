March 2 (Reuters) - Jadason Enterprises Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES MINOR FIRE INCIDENT AT DONGGUAN PREMISES​

* ‍OPERATIONS OF JPCB ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME IN 1-2 WEEKS​

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FIRE INCIDENT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF CO & UNITS FOR FY 2018 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL