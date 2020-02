Feb 17 (Reuters) - Jadason Enterprises Ltd:

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO RESUME PRODUCTION ON 14 FEB

* PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT JPCB HAS NOT RESUMED

* JADASON ELECTRONICS (DONGGUAN) LTD AND JADASON MICROELECTRONICS HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS ON 14 FEB

* JADASON ELECTRONICS (SUZHOU) RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO RESUME OPERATIONS

* ABOUT 75% OF EMPLOYEES OF JEDG & JMDG HAVE NOT RETURNED TO WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: