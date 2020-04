April 23 (Reuters) - Jade Power Trust:

* JADE POWER REPORTS 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* REVENUE OF $4.6 MILLION FOR Q4 COMPARED TO $4.1 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2018

* TO DATE, COVID-19 HAS NOT RESULTED IN ANY DISRUPTIONS TO CO’S ASSETS OR FINANCIAL POSITION

* ALL CURRENCY IN C$