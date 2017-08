July 28(Reuters) - JAFCO Co Ltd

* Says it bought back 13.4 million shares for 61.27 billion yen in total, through ToSTNeT-3, on July 28

* Says Nomura Holdings Inc cut direct voting power to 0 percent from 19.1 percent

* Says its second biggest shareholder Nomura Research Institute Ltd cut voting power to 0 percent from 11.2 percent

* Effective July 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PU4NyV

