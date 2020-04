April 30 (Reuters) - JAG Bhd:

* JAG-UNIT RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM MITI TO OPERATE DURING MCO PERIOD TILL 12 MAY

* JAG-UNIT REQUIRED TO REDUCE NUMBER OF WORKERS TO MINIMAL LEVEL OR AT MOST 50% OF CURRENT OR REGISTERED NUMBER OF WORKERS, FOR PRODUCTION DURING MCO

* JAG-UPON RECEIPT OF APPROVAL, UNIT RESUMED OPERATIONS ON 22 APRIL