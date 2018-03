BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy Q4 Adjusted Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.09

March 22 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET AND GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY - ‍PRODUCTION VOLUMES WERE 24,037 BOE/D (80% OIL) FOR Q4, AN INCREASE OF 273% COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* TOTAL NET PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS FORECAST TO AVERAGE 28,000 TO 31,000 BOE/D

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 27,000 TO 27,300 BOE/D

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY - EXPECTS TO SPUD 40 TO 45 GROSS OPERATED WELLS, COMPLETE & BRING ONLINE 42 TO 46 GROSS OPERATED WELLS IN 2018

* DRILLING AND COMPLETION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM WILL RANGE BETWEEN $540 MILLION TO $590 MILLION IN 2018

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY - ‍TOTAL PROVED OIL AND GAS RESERVES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WERE 82.4 MMBOE, UP 118% COMPARED TO PROVED RESERVES AT END OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: