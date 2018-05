BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.18

May 10 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc:

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* PRODUCTION VOLUMES WERE 27,596 BOE/D (21,850 BO/D) FOR Q1, AN INCREASE OF 182%

* REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCTION

* EXPECTS Q2 2018 PRODUCTION TO RANGE FROM 31,000 TO 32,000 BOE/D

* OIL PRODUCTION IN Q2 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 24,500 BO/D TO 25,500 BO/D

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $129.1 MILLION VERSUS $39.4 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $117.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: