April 23 (Reuters) - Jagged Peak Energy Inc:

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC - PRELIM DAILY COMBINED VOLUMES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31 WERE 27,311 BOE/D TO 27,600 BOE/D

* JAGGED PEAK ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES & TOTAL NET PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018