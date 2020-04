April 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* JAGUAR HEALTH - ON APRIL 7, FDA NOTIFIED CO THAT IT WAS DECLINING TO ISSUE AN EUA FOR CROFELEMER AT THIS TIME

* JAGUAR HEALTH - CONTINUES TO BE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NIAID REGARDING POTENTIAL EVALUATION OF ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF CROFELEMER AGAINST SARS-COV-2 Source text: bit.ly/2XqlQlD Further company coverage: