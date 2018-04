April 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Health Inc:

* JAGUAR INC SAYS NAPO PHARMACEUTICALS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ADAP CRISIS TASK FORCE

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES PRICING FOR MYTESI TO EACH U.S. STATE’S AIDS DRUG ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

* PER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, TASK FORCE PRICE ESTABLISHED FOR MYTESI, MEANING ALL STATE ADAPS GUARANTEED SAME REDUCED PRICE FOR MYTESI Source text: (bit.ly/2GO4c4i) Further company coverage: