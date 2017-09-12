BRIEF-Jaguar Land Rover Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31 up 8 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover :

* Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31, 2017 were 401,565; up 8 percent on 2016

* Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31, 2017 were up 28 percent y-o-y in China , up 13 percent in North America Source text - Jaguar Land Rover has unveiled the Jaguar I-PACE race car that will compete in a pioneering single-make series supporting the FIA Formula E world championship. The electric racer is based on the Jaguar I-PACE – the world’s first premium, performance, all electric SUV that launches next year and is already a hit with customers around the globe placing their deposits. The new Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series will join the Formula E circuit in 2018.

Retail sales in the calendar year to date were 401,565 (up 8% on 2016). This was led by the 2017 World Car of the Year and Women’s Car of the Year award-winning Jaguar F-PACE (more than double the performance in its launch year), following a sequence of successful market launches. There was continuing strong demand for well-established models such as the flagship Range Rover (up 11%) and freshly launched models such as the long-wheelbase Jaguar XFL in China (boosting global XF sales by 15%). Sales were up year-on-year in China (28%) and North America (13%), while remaining stable in Europe and in the UK (up 1% and 4% respectively).