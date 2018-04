April 13 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* JAGUAR LAND ROVER WILL CUT PRODUCTION AT CASTLE BROMWICH AND SOLIHULL SITES, LEADING TO 1,000 JOB LOSSES AMONG AGENCY STAFF - SOURCE

* JLR WILL MAKE A FORMAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON MONDAY, BLAMING UNCERTAINTY AROUND BREXIT AND CONFUSION OVER DIESEL LEADING TO FALL IN SALES - SOURCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)