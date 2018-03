March 29 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* JAGUAR MINING REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FINANCIAL RESULTS; STRONG OPERATING COST PERFORMANCE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.05​

* SEES 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 90,000-105,000 OUNCES

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT HIGHER COST ROCA GRANDE MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: