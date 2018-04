April 17 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* JAGUAR MINING REPORTS Q1 2018 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND IMPROVING COSTS; ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 95,000-105,000 OUNCES

* JAGUAR MINING INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION OF 18,864 OUNCES

* JAGUAR MINING INC - EXPECT TO SEE HIGHER PRODUCTION AT TURMALINA, AS WELL AS HIGHER PRODUCTION AT PILAR IN H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)