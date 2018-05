May 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* JAGUAR MINING REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; INCREASING CASH FLOW AND ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 90,000-105,000 OUNCES IN 2018

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE CONSOLIDATED COC AND AISC GUIDANCE IN 2018

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION OF 18,865 OUNCES LOWER THAN 22,292 OUNCES IN Q1 2017