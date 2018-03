BRIEF-Jaguar Mining Says Production Growth Expected At Pilar Over Next 36 Months

March 26 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc:

* JAGUAR MINING ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION GROWTH EXPECTED AT PILAR OVER NEXT 36 MONTHS; ROÇA GRANDE MINE PLACED ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE TO FOCUS ON GROWTH EXPLORATION

* JAGUAR MINING- GOLD PRODUCTION AT PILAR OVER NEXT 36 MONTHS EXPECTED TO NEARLY DOUBLE TO 55,000-60,000 OUNCES ANNUALLY VERSUS 2017 PRODUCTION OF 34,017 OUNCES

* JAGUAR MINING - 2018 PILAR GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE INCREASED TO ABOUT 39,000-47,000 OUNCES