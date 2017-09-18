FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining to divest Gurupi Project plans
September 18, 2017 / 10:53 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jaguar Mining to divest Gurupi Project plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar signs accelerated earn-in agreement to divest Gurupi Project; plans to repay higher-cost Brazilian debt facility and improve working capital

* Agreement provides Avanco with right to earn 100% of co’s interest in project by paying to co an aggregate cash payment of US$4 million

* Upon achieving clear title, access to project Jaguar to receive in aggregate an additional US$5 million of cash payments

* Majority of Avanco US$9 million in payments are expected to be paid to Jaguar in 2017 and 2018 fiscal years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
