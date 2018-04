April 4 (Reuters) - Jaiz Bank PLC:

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, TOTAL INCOME 6.32 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.88 BILLION NAIRA

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 894 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 343 MILLION NAIRA