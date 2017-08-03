FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 mln of company's convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific announces agreement in principle to extend until 2020 maturity of $21.55 million of company's convertible senior notes

* Jakks Pacific Inc - ‍ Agreed to extend maturity date of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due in 2018 to Nov 2020 and reduce interest rate to 3.25%​

* Jakks Pacific Inc - After modification balance of face amount of 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $21.15 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.