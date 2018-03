BRIEF-JAKKS Pacific Announces Update On Special Committee Process

March 26 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc:

* JAKKS PACIFIC ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON SPECIAL COMMITTEE PROCESS

* JAKKS PACIFIC INC - SPECIAL COMMITTEE AUTHORIZED TO NEGOTIATE WITH MEISHENG, CONSIDER OTHER POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* JAKKS PACIFIC - HAS ENGAGED & IS ACTIVELY WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, AND SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, MEAGHER & FLOM, LLP

* JAKKS PACIFIC INC - SPECIAL COMMITTEE ALSO AUTHORIZED TO SOLICIT AND CONSIDER ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTIONS

* JAKKS PACIFIC - BOARD’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE ESTABLISHED TO REVIEW, EVALUATE PROPOSAL DATED JAN 25 FROM HONG KONG MEISHENG CULTURAL CO LTD

* JAKKS PACIFIC - HONG KONG MEISHENG CURRENTLY OWNS SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK CONSTITUTING ABOUT 18% OF CO'S ISSUED SHARES