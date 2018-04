BRIEF-Jakks Pacific Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $1.57

April 26 (Reuters) - JAKKS Pacific Inc:

* JAKKS PACIFIC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $93 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $88.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 HURT BY LIQUIDATION OF TOYS R US AND HIGHER ROYALTIES RESULTING FROM A SHIFT IN PRODUCT MIX

* FOR FY 2018 OUTLOOK SEES SOME MARKET DISRUPTION IN U.S. AND INTERNATIONALLY RELATED TO TOYS R US BANKRUPTCY

* EXPECTS FY 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO IMPROVE OVERALL WHEN COMPARED TO 2017

* Q1 2018 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.85

* JAKKS PACIFIC - SPECIAL COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO EVALUATE MEISHENG'S EXPRESSION OF INTEREST TO BRING ITS HOLDING TO 51% OF CO'S SHARES