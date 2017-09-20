FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JAKKS says ‍does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy ​
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 5:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-JAKKS says ‍does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - JAKKS Pacific Inc:

* JAKKS comments on Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy; updates 2017 forecast

* Does not anticipate any long-term material adverse impact from Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy filing​

* Says ‍company is revising its forecast since it now expects to sustain a net loss and negative earnings per share for year​

* Anticipates no significant impact on its ability to execute on-going corporate initiatives and business operations

* Still expects to have positive EBITDA, as adjusted, for year, although not higher than prior year, as previously announced​

* JAKKS now expects to recognize charges against income for 2017 fiscal year

* Sales to Toys ‘R’ Us were anticipated to account for about 5 pct - 6 pct of co’s net sales for Q3, Q4

* Co does not know what amount of previously anticipated sales to Toys ‘R’ Us in Q3, Q4 will be realized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.