FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jalco Holdings says business and capital alliance with real estate firm
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 27, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Jalco Holdings says business and capital alliance with real estate firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jalco Holdings Inc

* Says co plans to form business and capital alliance with a Tokyo-based real estate firm

* Through business alliance, two entities will cooperate on real estate and loans business

* Through capital alliance, the Tokyo-based firm will acquire 5 million shares (9.8 percent stake) of the co, at the price of 105 yen per share (525 million yen in total)

* Through capital alliance, co’s unit JALCO Co.,Ltd will take out loan of up to 3.5 billion yen from the Tokyo-based firm to fund real estate related investment, with interest rate of 3 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gnFm9c

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.