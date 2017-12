Dec 25(Reuters) - Jalco Holdings Inc

* Says its unit JALCO Co.,Ltd. plans to acquire property for 1.23 billion yen

* Transaction date on Jan. 12, 2018

* Says JALCO Co.,Ltd will take out a loan of 1.23 billion yen on Jan. 11, 2018, with annual interest rate of 3 percent

* Proceeds to be used to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oB5ses ; goo.gl/qYtYm6

