May 11 (Reuters) - Jamba Inc:

* JAMBA INC - FISCAL 2017 SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 0.4 PERCENT

* JAMBA, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2017, PROVIDES Q1 BUSINESS UPDATE, AND NEARS RETURN TO A STANDARD REPORTING CADENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: