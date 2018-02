Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jamba Inc:

* JAMBA, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017, SELECT BUSINESS INITIATIVES AND ISSUES INITIAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 5.3 PERCENT

* ON A COMPARABLE CALENDAR BASIS, SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.3% IN QUARTER

* SEES ‍2018 TOTAL REVENUE $68 MILLION TO $70 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $15 MILLION TO $16 MILLION​

* SEES POSITIVE ANNUAL SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SALES IN 2018