March 15 (Reuters) - Jamba Inc:

* JAMBA, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST, SECOND, AND THIRD QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2017, AND UPDATES 2017 AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2017 TOTAL REVENUE ABOUT $71 MILLION

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $68 MILLION TO $70 MILLION​

* FOR, FISCAL 2017, SEES ANNUAL SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 0.4 PERCENT

* SEES ‍ FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $15 MILLION TO $16 MILLION​

* FOR, FISCAL 2018, SEES POSITIVE ANNUAL SYSTEM-WIDE COMPARABLE SALES