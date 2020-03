BRIEF-James Cropper Says Co Would Not Be Paying Final Dividend For Year Ending 28 March 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - James Cropper PLC:

* CROPPER(JAMES) PLC - COVID 19 UPDATE

* JAMES CROPPER PLC - TO DATE WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED A DOWNTURN IN DEMAND AS A RESULT OF COVID 19

* JAMES CROPPER PLC - EXPECT THAT DEMAND FOR PACKAGING MATERIALS WILL REDUCE OVERALL AND THIS WOULD AFFECT OUR PACKAGING AND COLOURFORM DIVISIONS

* JAMES CROPPER PLC - BOARD HAS DECIDED THAT IT WOULD NOT BE PRUDENT TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDING 28 MARCH 2020

* JAMES CROPPER PLC - DO NOT BELIEVE IT IS POSSIBLE TO RETAIN COMPANY'S 2021 GUIDANCE