BRIEF-James Fisher And Sons Q1 Trading In Line With Board's Expectations

April 30 (Reuters) - James Fisher and Sons PLC:

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - OVERALL, GROUP TRADING IN Q1 WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS, WHICH WERE SET AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - EFFECTS OF COVID-19 WERE BECOMING EVIDENT TOWARDS END OF QUARTER AND HAVE CONTINUED TO IMPACT GROUP FROM THAT POINT

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - EVIDENT THAT SEASONAL PICK UP IN Q2 IN OFFSHORE OIL AND IN RENEWABLES IS LIKELY TO BE DELAYED

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS -ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS INCLUDE DEFERRAL OF DISCRETIONARY CAPEX; HIRING FREEZE; PLACING ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES ON TEMPORARY FURLOUGH

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - DEFERRING PAY FOR APPROXIMATELY 800 EMPLOYEES OF 20%, INCLUDING SALARIES AND FEES OF EACH BOARD MEMBER

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - WITHDRAWN FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY2020