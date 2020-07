BRIEF-James Fisher and Sons Says Q2 Group Revenue Was 18% Lower

July 7 (Reuters) - James Fisher and Sons PLC:

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS - GROUP REVENUE IN Q2 WAS 18% LOWER THAN COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN 2019

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS - FOR FIRST HALF, GROUP REVENUE WAS 10% LOWER THAN COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN 2019

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS - GROUP HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH NET DEBT ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY £175M AT 30 JUNE 2020

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS - TANKSHIPS TRADED WELL THROUGH FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2020