BRIEF-James Fisher Says Trading In First Two Months Of 2020 Ahead Of Prior Year

March 26 (Reuters) - James Fisher and Sons PLC:

* FISHER (JAMES) - COVID-19 UPDATE

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - GROUP TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 IS AHEAD OF PRIOR YEAR

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT WITH ANY DEGREE OF CERTAINTY

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - TO REDUCE COSTS, DEFERRAL OF DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE; A HIRING FREEZE; AND, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - TO REDUCE COSTS, SALARIES AND FEES OF EACH MEMBER OF JAMES FISHER BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BY 20%

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 OF 23.4 PENCE PER SHARE SHOULD BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTI

* JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC - SIGNED A NEW £30M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ON 20 MARCH 2020