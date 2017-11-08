FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-James Hardie Industries HY net profit $123.8​ mln
November 8, 2017 / 11:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-James Hardie Industries HY net profit $123.8​ mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc:

* HY ‍net profit attributable to shareholders $123.8​ million, down 14 percent

* Group net sales of $525.8 million for quarter and $1,033.5 million for half year, an increase of 6% in both periods​

* FY2018 first half ordinary dividend of US10.0 cents per security is payable to CUFS holders on 23 Feb 2018​

* Expect to see steady growth in us housing market in fiscal year 2018​

* “Expect north America fiber cement segment EBIT margin to be in our stated target range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2018​”

* ‍“Management expects full year adjusted net operating profit to be between US$245 million and US$275 million​”

* Qtrly group adjusted net operating profit of US$73.9 million, down 1 pct p-c-p‍​

* All figures in US$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
