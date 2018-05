BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Says FY Net Profit Attributable To Shareholders $146.1 Million

May 22 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc:

* FY NET SALES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $2,054.5 MILLION VERSUS $1,921.6 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $146.1 MILLION VERSUS $276.5 MILLION

* FY2018 SECOND HALF ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF US30.0 CENTS PER SECURITY

* EXPECTS NEW CONSTRUCTION STARTS BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY 1.2 AND 1.3 MILLION FOR 2018

* NORTH AMERICA FIBER CEMENT SEGMENT EBIT MARGIN TO BE IN TOP END OF STATED TARGET RANGE OF 20 PERCENT TO 25 PERCENT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: