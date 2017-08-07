BRIEF-James Hardie Industries says qtrly net profit attributable US$57.4​ million versus US$87.1 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc

* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders US$‍57.4​ million versus US$87.1 million

* Qtrly net sales of US$507.7 million, an increase of 6% compared to pcp

* “‍We expect to see steady growth in us housing market in fiscal year 2018”​

* ‍“Expect our North America fiber cement segment EBIT margin to be in our stated target range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2018​”

* Growth in New Zealand business is expected into fiscal year 2018​

* Notes range of analysts’ forecasts for net operating profit excluding asbestos in FY2018 is between US$248 million and US$297 million

* Management expects full year adjusted net operating profit to be between US$240 million and US$280 million

* “‍Company expects new construction starts between approximately 1.2 and 1.3 million​” in FY18

* "Cautions that although US housing activity has been improving, market conditions remain somewhat uncertain"