BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Sees FY20 Adjusted NOPAT At US$350 Mln- US$355 Mln

May 5 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries PLC:

* SEES FY20 ADJUSTED NOPAT FROM US$350 MILLION - US$370 MILLION TO US$350 MILLION - US$355 MILLION

* AS OF 30 APRIL 2020, CO’S LIQUIDITY POSITION WAS US$578 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF DIVIDENDS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* ADJUSTED FY21 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF US$80 - US$95 MILLION

* EXPECTS TOTAL AMOUNT OF NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT US$90 MILLION IN Q4 FY20

* EXPECTS TOTAL AMOUNT OF NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT EXPENSES TO BE APPROXIMATELY US$90 MILLION IN Q4 FY20

* IMPLEMENTED A HIRING FREEZE AND A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF NON-ESSENTIAL AND CONTROLLABLE EXPENSES

* EXPECTS TO REDUCE GLOBAL WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 375 EMPLOYEES.

* DELAYED COMMISSIONING OF PRATTVILLE, ALABAMA, USA MANUFACTURING PLANT UNTIL FY22

* WILL CLOSE SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA MANUFACTURING PLANT

* INTENDS TO CEASE ALL MANUFACTURING OF PRODUCTS IN NZ AND SHIFT MANUFACTURING FROM PENROSE, NZ TO TWO PLANTS IN AUSTRALIA Source text reut.rs/2KZBo8z Further company coverage: