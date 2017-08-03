FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 17 hours
BRIEF-James River Group ‍unit enters into a credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank - sec filing​
August 3, 2017 / 10:48 AM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-James River Group ‍unit enters into a credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank - sec filing​

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - James River Group Holdings Ltd

* ‍On August 2, co, unit entered into a credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank - SEC filing​

* James river group holdings - credit agreement provides borrowers with a revolving line of credit of up to $100 million

* ‍In order to secure borrowings made or issued, unit entered pledge and security agreement on August 2, 2017 with BMO​

* Interest rates for revolving line of credit range from 1.325 pct to 1.700 pct above Eurodollar rate for unsecured Eurodollar-based loans

* Interest rates for revolving line of credit range from 0.325 pct to 0.700 pct above defined base rate for unsecured base rate loans​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

