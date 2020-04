April 29 (Reuters) - James River Group Holdings Ltd :

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUM OF $134.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUM OF $145.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: