FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness announces pricing of initial public offering
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness announces pricing of initial public offering

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc:

* Jamieson Wellness Inc files final prospectus and announces pricing of initial public offering

* Jamieson Wellness Inc- prices initial public offering of an aggregate of 19.05 million common shares at a price of $15.75 per share

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - offering for total gross proceeds of $300 million

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - Jamieson Wellness and selling shareholders will be receiving gross proceeds of $244.99 million and $55.05 million respectively

* Jamieson Wellness Inc- pursuant to offering, 15.55 million common shares will be issued by Jamieson Wellness from treasury

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - pursuant to offering 3,495,245 common shares will be sold by selling shareholders pursuant to a secondary offering Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.