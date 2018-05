May 9 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc:

* JAMIESON WELLNESS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

* JAMIESON WELLNESS INC QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 8.0% TO $70.1 MILLION

* JAMIESON WELLNESS INC - IS REITERATING ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

* JAMIESON WELLNESS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* JAMIESON WELLNESS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: