BRIEF-Jamieson Wellness reports third quarter financial results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jamieson Wellness Inc

* Jamieson Wellness Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - ‍qtrly revenue increased 45.0% to $80.1 million​

* Jamieson Wellness Inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.24​

* Jamieson Wellness Inc - ‍company maintains its outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA while narrowing its revenue outlook​

* Jamieson Wellness-‍on statutory basis & excluding pre-acquisition results for Body Plus & Sonoma, co expects 2017 revenue of $299 million to $303 million​