March 12 (Reuters) - Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning And Weaving Mills Company Ltd:

* SAYS CO APPROVED BORROWING LIMITS UP TO 500 MILLION RUPEES

* ‍TO SELL, TRANSFER /DISPOSE OF SOME OF IDLE PLANT & MACHINERY AT SOLAPUR​