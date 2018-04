April 5 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV:

* JAN HOMMEN NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AHOLD DELHAIZE

* ‍MATS JANSSON WILL RETIRE FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER AGM ON APRIL 11, 2018​

* ‍JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AS OF SAME DATE​