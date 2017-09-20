FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp
Sections
Featured
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
Business
Alphabet leads Lyft's $1 billion funding round
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 20, 2017 / 7:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Jana Partners - on September 20, sent letter to ‍​EQT Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Jana Partners LLC - on september 20, 2017, sent a letter to ‍​EQT Corp - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC - in the letter, continues to believe that EQT should commit immediately to separation, to occur promptly after rice acquisition

* Jana Partners says also continues to believe that it may be “necessary” to bring in new directors who have made substantial investments in EQT stock‍​

* Jana Partners LLC says it owns 5.8 percent stake in EQT Corp as of September 20 Source text : bit.ly/2hieOfH Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.