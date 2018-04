April 26 (Reuters) - Bloomin’ Brands Inc:

* JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PERCENT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 - SEC FILING

* JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT Further company coverage: