April 11 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC:

* JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 - SEC FILING

* JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PERCENT IN BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28 Source text: (bit.ly/2JDp23T) Further company coverage: