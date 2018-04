BRIEF-Jana Partners Reports 9.10 Percent Stake In Pinnacle Foods

April 19 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc:

* JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 9.10 PERCENT STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC AS ON APRIL 9 - SEC FILING

* JANA PARTNERS SAYS TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF PINNACLE FOODS BOARD, MANAGEMENT REGARDING “VALUE CREATION MEASURES”

* JANA PARTNERS SAYS BELIEVE PINNACLE FOODS’ SHARES ARE “UNDERVALUED”, REPRESENT “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

* JANA PARTNERS SAYS TO DICUSS WITH PINNACLE BOARD EVALUATION OF ALTERNATIVES TO REALIZE STRATEGIC VALUE, INCLUDING SALE/OTHER CONSOLIDATION OPPORTUNITIES, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* JANA PARTNERS SAYS IF CONSTRUCTIVE RESOLUTION CANNOT BE REACHED WITH PINNACLE FOODS, JANA MAY PURSUE BOARD CHANGE