BRIEF-Jana Partners reports a 8.74 percent stake in Bloomin' Brands as of Nov 10

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Jana Partners

* Jana Partners reports a 8.74 percent stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc as of November 10, 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* Jana Partners LLC says acquired Bloomin’ Brands Inc shares because believe the shares are undervalued

* ‍Jana Partners says intends to discussions with Bloomin’ Brands board regarding a review of strategic alternatives including exploring a sale of co

* Jana Partners says discussions with Bloomin' Brands board with regard to portfolio composition; capital allocation; board composition & governance‍​