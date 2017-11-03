BRIEF-Jana Partners says to withdraw its proxy materials filed in opposition to EQT's acquisition of Rice Energy

Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Jana Partners says it has decided to withdraw its proxy materials filed in opposition to EQT Corp’s proposed acquisition of Rice Energy - SEC filing

* Jana Partners says it still intends to vote against EQT’s acquisition of Rice Energy

* Jana Partners says it may still pursue change on EQT Corp’s board depending upon various factors

* Jana Partners says to cease soliciting any proxies in connection with the upcoming special meeting of EQT Corp shareholders